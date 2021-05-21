Our View: Returning to normal

Following an intense exchange between Dr. Fauci and several Republican senators on the current status of the country and the pandemic, Cheddar was joined by Dr. Amesh Adalja, infectious disease specialist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security,, who is urging more transparency from elected officials and doctors. Adalja noted that while the CDC is moving in the right direction, it's not being nearly as aggressive as it should be with guidance for vaccinated Americans, in his opinion, an issue he attributed to the politicization of the agency during the Trump administration. He went on to say that those who have been vaccinated can resume the lives they were living before the onset of the pandemic.