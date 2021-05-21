newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

Prince Harry & Oprah Winfrey Team Up to Discuss Their Mental Health Doc on ‘GMA’

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey finally dropped their multi-part documentary: The Me You Can't See. And now they’re encouraging others to talk more about their mental health. On Friday, the TV host and the Duke of Sussex paid a visit to Good Morning America to promote the series, which focuses “on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.”

