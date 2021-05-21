I Thought Instant Coffee Was Nasty Until I Tried This

As is our morning ritual, the wife and I were out on the back porch having a cup of coffee. The first rays of warm, yellow sunlight beamed through the tree line and into the back yard. Hints of steam rose from water down at the pond. Birds were beginning to stir and chirp and flit about. As we sat and quietly talked, we noticed that the effects of the recent ice storm were fading. Trees were getting their leaves back and the grass was thick and green. Flowers in their beds seemed to be yawning and stretching in the morning light, healthy and growing, colorful and bright. We have been blessed with a really beautiful and comfortable homeplace here in the Oakwood outback. And it only took 25 years.