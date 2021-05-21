I Thought Instant Coffee Was Nasty Until I Tried This
Let’s get this out of the way, first. I’m not a coffee snob. But I do like like good-tasting coffee. That can be a freshly brewed mug at IHOP, a latte my friend makes me with her Breville, or just some coffee I whipped up with a French press if I’m feeling fancy. Instant coffee really doesn’t fall into the category of “good-tasting coffee.” In fact, the last time I had instant coffee was when I was little and my grandma was making me “coffee milk” with Instant Folgers and whole milk. (It was the ’90s and kids consumed things like Tang and shelf-stable tacos in a plastic box, okay?) To me, instant coffee tastes like coffee flavor — like candy, or the essence of coffee. Not coffee-coffee.www.scarymommy.com