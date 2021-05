TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will now be able to visit Idaho fish hatcheries once again after the COVID-19 pandemic closed them off to non-employees. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Wednesday the public will once again be able to visit and tour hatchery facilities across the state. The hatcheries were closed off to the public beginning the spring of 2020 when the COVID-19 virus resulted in the stay-at-home order and resulted in the closure of many state agencies to close access off to the public.