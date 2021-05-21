Letter: Wise decision by County Board

I read with interest the excellent, detailed coverage in the May 2 and 9 Records on the key issue of whether Morrison County should have an appointed or elected County Recorder. Kudos to Commissioners Blaine, Winscher and LeMieur for their wise vote to keep this office elected. The very fact that County Recorder Eileen Holtberg — and virtually all of her predecessors through the years — did outstanding work is testimony to the good judgment of the people of Morrison County who elected them.