Sex Crimes

Liz Cheney’s primary challenger describes impregnating 14-year-old girl at 18 as ‘like the Romeo and Juliet story’

The Week
The Week
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In what he called a "Romeo and Juliet story," U.S. House candidate and Wyoming state Senator Anthony Bouchard revealed late Thursday he had a "relationship with and impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18," reports The Casper Star-Tribune on Friday. Bouchard broke the news himself in a Facebook Live...

theweek.com
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Cheney slams Greene over Holocaust-mask comparison

Rep. Liz Cheney on Tuesday slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s comparison of mask wearing to the treatment of Jewish people during the Holocaust. The congresswoman’s sharp criticism comes at a time when Republicans seeking Cheney’s seat have embraced the controversial Georgia lawmaker. Late last week, Greene said that Speaker Nancy...
Rock Springs, WYwyo4news.com

Protestors welcome U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney to Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 26, 2021) – United States Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was greeted by a group of protesters during her most recent trip to Rock Springs, Wyoming, on Monday. Cheney accepted an invitation from Wyoming State Representative Clark Stith of District 48 for a chance to discuss points...
Wyoming, PANorristown Times Herald

Jonathan Swan: Liz Cheney is a woman without a party

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming dodged a question about linking Donald Trump's election lies and GOP voting rights laws, telling Axios on HBO in an interview that voter fraud "certainly exists. I will never understand the resistance for example to voter ID, I think you ought to have to show ID to go vote."
Electionscapitalhillnews.com

Mitt Romney Decides to Cosplay as Liz Cheney

The following story is brought to you courtesy of Red State. Click the link to visit their page and see more stories. You might want to sit down for this one. In a completely unexpected, never-before-seen move, Mitt Romney has decided to bend the knee and do the left’s bidding. Yeah, I know, I was just as surprised as you are.
Congress & Courtssubletteexaminer.com

Bouchard will remain in U.S. House race

CASPER – Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard says he is staying in the U.S. House race following the disclosure that he impregnated a 14-year-old when he was 18, striking a defiant tone at the possibility that he could face repercussions in the Wyoming Legislature. “They’re gonna censure me for (what I...
U.S. Politicshighlandernews.org

The removal of Liz Cheney galvanizes the GOP’s Trumpist loyalties

The past few years have reshaped the political arena for decades to come. Not only is this a result of just the pandemic, but also of the Trump administration and the divide that has been created in the country. However, no divide seems to be starker than the one brewing in the Republican Party as members clash over opinions regarding the former president. Headlines were made when prominent Republicans ousted Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House of Representatives as a result of her speaking out against former President Donald Trump and his false accusations of election fraud. Her removal shows that a majority of Republican leadership still back the former president, and this reflects on the future of the GOP for years to come.
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Don't Cry for Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney caught Republican hell for doing one good thing. The Wyoming representative earlier this month was ousted from her perch in the party’s leadership for daring to suggest the election was not rigged against former President Trump. In the weeks leading up to the vote to strip her of her standing as the third-most-powerful Republican in the House of Representatives, Cheney was attacked by her former allies, from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) saying he’d “lost confidence” in her during a hot-mic moment on Fox News, to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) flying to Wyoming to hold an anti-Cheney rally in front of her own constituents. (This was before news broke that Gaetz is under federal investigation for sex-trafficking a 17-year-old.)
Congress & Courtsnewsandguts.com

AXIOS: Rep. Liz Cheney Is Giving “A Sign That She’ll Be No Hero To The Resistance”

While it is admirable that Rep. Liz Cheney hasn’t backed down from her position that Donald Trump is “unfit” and “should “never again can be anywhere close to the Oval Office,” it’s also important to note that her loyalty still lies with the Republican Party. That was made clear during an interview with AXIOS’s Jonathan Swan, as the Wyoming congresswoman seemed to support some of the restrictive voting bills being passed:
Wyoming Statewyomingpublicmedia.org

Bouchard Says He Impregnated A 14-Year-Old When He Was 18

Wyoming State Senator and congressional candidate Anthony Bouchard said he impregnated a 14-year-old when he was 18 and living in Florida. Bouchard told the Casper Star Tribune that he and the girl rejected pressure to have an abortion and married when he was 19 and she was 15. He said on social media that it was like a Romeo and Juliet story. They remained married for three years. He said she later committed suicide.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Candidate Hoping to Oust Cheney Says He Impregnated a Teen

A Republican House candidate hoping to oust Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming has shared an eye-popping story about his previous marriage. State Sen. Anthony Bouchard said he was trying to get on the front foot after learning that opponents were digging into his past. He said he impregnated his 14-year-old girlfriend when he was 18. They married the next year—which he said was legal at the time in Florida—but divorced after three years. The woman died by suicide when she was 20. Bouchard then raised their son but said he was now estranged because he made some “wrong choices in his life.” He said his then-wife was pressured to abort the baby and was nearly banished by her family. Bizarrely, he described it as a tragic love story. “Bottom line, it’s a story when I was young, two teenagers, girl gets pregnant,” he said in a Facebook Live video. “You’ve heard those stories before. She was a little younger than me, so it’s like the Romeo and Juliet story.”
Wyoming Statenewsitem.com

Wyoming lawmaker reveals he impregnated 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, a Republican trying to unseat U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney next year, revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, describing the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story in a description that drew a rebuke from a sexual assault prevention group.
Wyoming Statewcn247.com

Wyoming senator discloses impregnating 14-year-old at 18

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard has disclosed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18. The Republican from Cheyenne describes the relationship as “like the Romeo and Juliet” story and says it is now coming to light because of “dirty politics.” Bouchard confirmed the girl’s age to the Casper Star-Tribune. He says they got married when she was 15 and he was 19, but divorced after three years and she killed herself when she was 20. Bouchard is among at least eight Republicans running against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.