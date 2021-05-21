'We're back': White House is not going to verify if guests are vaccinated
The White House will not vet people to determine if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before permitting them inside the executive mansion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to use the term "honor system" on Friday, saying that it was "confusing." Instead, she repeated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that suggests the best way to guard against COVID-19 is to get immunized or wear a mask.www.msn.com