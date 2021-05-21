newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

'We're back': White House is not going to verify if guests are vaccinated

By Naomi Lim
msn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House will not vet people to determine if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 before permitting them inside the executive mansion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to use the term "honor system" on Friday, saying that it was "confusing." Instead, she repeated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that suggests the best way to guard against COVID-19 is to get immunized or wear a mask.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crimes#The White House#White People#Maskless#Army#Korean#American#Biden Administration#News Original#Immunized People#Cdc Guidelines#Inoculation#Honor Ceremony#President Joe Biden#Disease Control#Medal Of Honor#Specific Circumstances#Secretary#Honor System#Reporters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
White House
Related
MinoritiesBirmingham Star

First Openly Gay Black Woman Delivers White House Briefing

Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre briefed reporters at the White House Wednesday, only the second Black woman to do so and the first openly gay one. "It's a real honor to be standing here today," said Jean-Pierre from the White House podium, adding that she appreciates "the historic nature" of the occasion.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House gets back to pre-COVID normality

The White House is signaling a return to normalcy within its own walls, reflecting the opening up of the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every single day it’s feeling more and more normal,” said one White House official, who acknowledged a relief in coming to work maskless after an awkward early few months of masking up and social distancing.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
newschain

Floyd family meet Biden at White House

George Floyd’s family met Joe Biden at the White House one year after Mr Floyd’s death as the president reflected on “the hard reality that racism has long torn us apart”. This first anniversary was supposed to be a milestone moment in Washington, a time to mark the passage of...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Jen Psaki Shutting Down Fox News' Peter Doocy During Presser Gets Mixed Reviews

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki trended on Twitter after sparring with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday. Doocy asked Psaki why President Joe Biden wasn't pushing harder to investigate "the origins of COVID" during Monday's White House press conference. He cited a Wall Street Journal article claiming that researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill with symptoms that could have been caused by the virus in November 2019. Psaki said that the administration was pressing for an investigation into the virus' origins headed by the World Health Organization.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Hannity on press coverage of President Biden

HANNITY: -- that makes you happy. I will buy you a chicken, a pet chicken. Anyway, Tucker, thank you. HANNITY: Anyway, welcome to HANNITY. Busy night tonight. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is here. Texas Senator Ted Cruz will join us. Rick Santorum with his very first interview since getting canned by fake news CNN.
Presidential Electionthegazette.com

Fact Checker: Hinson says Biden, Harris haven’t been to the U.S. border. Is she right?

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, a Marion Republican representing Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, has had several recent tweets about security at the U.S. border with Mexico. A May 10 fundraising video on Twitter includes a half-dozen sound-bites from Hinson, all about border security. In one, Hinson says “Why haven’t you been to the border, President Biden? Why hasn’t Vice President Harris been to the border?”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House: We will have a full briefing room 'very soon'

The White House said on Friday that they are working to welcome people back and have a full press briefing room following more than a year of COVID-19 limits and restrictions. “I can confirm we are a warm and fuzzy crew and we like to hug around here but we were waiting for that to be allowed by CDC guidelines, which we certainly abide by,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked if the White House is open again.