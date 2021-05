Tom Brady won a Super Bowl three months ago in Tampa for the Buccaneers. But Brady is not in more demand right now than Tim Tebow when it comes to jersey sales on NFLShop.com. Less than 24 hours after signing his one-year, contract to return to the NFL to play for his hometown Jaguars as a tight end, Tebow has the best-selling jersey in the NFL in men's, women's and youth sizes.