Offseason Trade w/ Lakers

If the Celtics want to make a change this offseason, I think they need a better option at point guard and center, Walker and Thompson are not the answers at PG and C, and William lll can't stay healthy. The Lakers have two players that really can help the Celts, Schroder & Drummond and they are free agents next year. Let's get LA to do a sign and trade with Schroder and Drummond for Walker and Thompson. Both Schroder and Drummond are young enough to build with Tatum and Brown, I would sign them both to 3 year deals. This would allow Tatum and Brown to become a true 1-2 punch and have some good young veterans to work with.