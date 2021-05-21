newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

A year ago, ordinary people became activists and leaders when George Floyd was murdered. How are they doing today?

By Chicago Tribune staff
Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this time last year, the nation was reeling in response to the murder of George Floyd. City after city saw protests, including Chicago. A year later, Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of Floyd’s killing, but what else has changed? Black and brown people are still dying at the hands of police officers, and though the country is no longer in tumult, the trauma is still there, still real. Last year, the Chicago Tribune’s “Faces of Change” series introduced readers to everyday people who were motivated to organize. Now we’re looking at how those people are faring in a world that, to so many, doesn’t feel any different. Here are some of the “Faces of Change,” one year later.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Ordinary People#Looting#Protest Riot#Gun Activists#Police Violence#Chicago Police#Gun Violence#The Chicago Tribune#The University Of Chicago#Free Root Operation#Chicago Tribune#Social Justice Slogans#Tragic Necessity#Rallies#Schoolchildren#Country#Today#Changed#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Place
Sydney
News Break
Protests
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Chicago, ILshorelinemedia.net

Mask guidance confusion makes Chicago mom nervous

Many are confused by the CDC's newest guidance on mask wearing. A Chicago mother of two worries that her unvaccinated children will be exposed to the virus. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d2e819028c0245108870cf76c74f98c7.
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

How a bizarre defense notion got its start in Cook County

Mr. Perry’s case underscores how willing some American pathologists have been to rule in-custody deaths of Black people accidents or natural occurrences caused by sickle cell trait, which is carried by one in 13 Black Americans and is almost always benign. Those with the trait have only one of the two genes required for full-blown sickle cell disease, a painful and sometimes life-threatening condition that can deform red blood cells into crescent shapes that stick together and block blood flow.
Chicago, ILChicago Tribune

Column: This is how wokeness ends

My friend Rod Dreher recently had a blog post for The American Conservative called “Why Are Conservatives in Despair?” He explained that conservatives are in despair because a hostile ideology — wokeness or social justice or critical race theory — is sweeping across America the way Bolshevism swept across the Russian Empire before the October Revolution in 1917.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Girl, 15, shot in Washington Park

A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday in Washington Park on the South Side. Authorities responded to the shooting about 3:25 p.m. in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to Chicago fire officials. The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was “stable but serious,” officials said.
New York City, NYPosted by
Wide Open Pets

Cat Jumps From Fire, Escaping Out Five-Story Window

Who says black cats aren't lucky? One cat jumps from the window of a burning building and sticks the landing. With such heavy topics in the news lately, from the coronavirus pandemic to the airstrikes between Israel and Hamas, a brave black cat jumps into the spotlight to bring a little hope into everyone's day.
Cook County, ILcapitolfax.com

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

How a bizarre defense notion got its start in Cook County. Mr. Perry’s case underscores how willing some American pathologists have been to rule in-custody deaths of Black people accidents or natural occurrences caused by sickle cell trait, which is carried by one in 13 Black Americans and is almost always benign. Those with the trait have only one of the two genes required for full-blown sickle cell disease, a painful and sometimes life-threatening condition that can deform red blood cells into crescent shapes that stick together and block blood flow.
Chicago, ILNY Daily News

Man with ‘F--k You’ forehead tattoo in court ... again

An Illinois man with a tattoo reading “F--k you” found himself in court again Monday, according to the Smoking Gun, which identified the suspect as 45-year-old Angel Schettini. Schettini was reportedly slated to appear before a judge in the Chicago suburb of Wheaton on burglary charges. The crime site found...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Crain's Chicago Business

Lightfoot says Chicagoans should keep wearing masks

Mayor Lori Lightfoot today made it clear Chicago’s COVID-19 mask mandate will stay around for a while, going against recent guidance from top health officials including presidential chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance last week saying fully vaccinated people no longer will...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Man, 57, accused of leaving hoax pipe bomb at Bryn Mawr Red Line, drawing massive police response

Prosecutors said a 57-year-old bartender and graphic artist with no criminal record left a phony pipe bomb at a bus stop next to the Bryn Mawr Red Line station earlier this month, prompting a brief halt to train service and a response by the bomb unit. James Clark, who faces a single felony charge of terrorism/false report, went before a Cook County judge on Sunday during a bail hearing ...
Chicago, ILDaily Gate City

Crowd cheers parrot rescue in downtown Chicago

A firefighter used a pole to pluck a wayward parrot off its perch on a window ledge in downtown Chicago on Sunday, to the delight of the crowd watching. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Chicago, ILfox32chicago.com

Groundbreaking for Obama Presidential Center in Chicago set for September

CHICAGO - Obama Foundation President Valerie Jarrett, Executive Vice President for Civic Engagement at the Obama Foundation Michael Strautmanis, and Founder of American City Toni L. Griffin held a panel discussion on Monday about the Obama Presidential Center. Some of the topics discussed were value and importance of design, impact,...
Chicago, ILwindycityevents.com

Man killed in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot dead May 17, 2021, in the 300 block of North California Avenue. | Sun-Times file. The 42-year-old was outside about 3:05 p.m. in the 300 block of North California Avenue when someone fired shots at him from a vehicle, Chicago police said. A man was fatally...