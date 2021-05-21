newsbreak-logo
Star Wars' Rangers of the New Republic Show Reportedly Put on Hold

By Germain Lussier
Gizmodo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the next movie over two years away, the immediate future of Star Wars is on TV—and there’s a lot of it. But one of those shows might not be happening after all. Last year, Lucasfilm announced Star Wars’ Disney+ future with one series called Rangers of the New Republic. It, along with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka were going to link up in some kind of major crossover event. However, a new report from Variety states Rangers is “not currently in active development.” io9 has reached out to Lucasfilm for comment or clarification on all of this and will update this post if or when we hear back.

