Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 13:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County; Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake Continued Cool with Showers Through Saturday Cold and slow moving low pressure will bring showers to the region through Saturday with a few lingering showers on Sunday across northwest and west-central Nevada. * Through Saturday: Rain and snow pellet showers with a low chance for afternoon thunderstorms. More concentrated snow showers are forecast for the eastern Sierra, especially in the afternoon and early evening where several inches of snow could fall around Mammoth Lakes and for higher passes on Highway 395. Slushy snow- covered roads are possible if snowfall rates are high enough and if the showers persist for more than 30 minutes. Any snow on high Sierra roads will melt off quickly once showers taper off. * Cold Temperatures: Well below normal temperatures will continue through Saturday with some warming Sunday. Light freezes are possible in rural and suburban valleys Saturday morning; however, confidence is mixed in terms of how cold it will get. To play it safe, ensure sensitive plants and exposed irrigation system parts are prepared.