High School

Pacific Horizons High School celebrates its Class of 2021

samoanews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — Pacific Horizons High School’s Class of 2021 graduated 14 students from the Home of the Pacific Navigators on Saturday evening — beginning the annual cycle of the local graduation commencement ceremonies for high schools, both public and private — in American Samoa for 2021. Pacific Horizon’s School is a private co-ed school located in Ottoville and is known for its interactive hands on approach to learning.

samoanews.com
