Pacific Horizons High School celebrates its Class of 2021

(Editor’s Note: Golik is the FBLA Adviser and Honors American Government and Economics teacher at CHS) Carson High's Future Business Leaders of America chapter held its end-of-the-year awards celebration this week even though this year did place a damper on normal activities adjusting to the COVID-19 restrictions. The annual talent show hosted by FBLA had to shift from an in-person setting to a virtual presentation on YouTube. While different, the event was still wildly successful, and staff and students alike were impressed with the talent at CHS. Another change was the State competition, which also shifted from an in-person conference to virtual presentations. Our members adjusted quickly to this format and walked away with 18 Top 10 awards, including four State championship awards and nine Nationals qualifying events. To celebrate the CHS chapter's success, awards and other recognitions were applauded. Outstanding Member awards were given to CHS Freshman, Laura Bennet, Sophomore, Erin Petersen, Junior, Sam Nichols, and Senior, Abby Golik. Most Top 10 award finishes at State were given to Abby Golik and Bahar Jazani, each placing Top 10 in three out of three events participated. CHS FBLA $500 Scholarship recipients were awarded to both Heba Syeddah and Bahar Jazani, and scholarship runner-up awards were given to CHS Seniors Jaden Anderson, Abby Golik, and Carlos Torres. We then recognized the 14 CHS FBLA Seniors who will be graduating and who will have the honor of wearing the FBLA stole at graduation for their years of service and dedication to CHS FBLA. They are Jaden Anderson, Serena Dantzler, Andrea Delgado, Abby Golik, Andrew Ingram, Bahar Jazani, Bita Jazani, Walker MacKenzie, Makayla Mueller, Casanova Segura, Andrius Stankus, Heba Syeddah, Carlos Torres, and Yahir Mata. Congratulations to all members of FBLA for a memorable year.