On May 19, 2021, Human Resources Specialist Stacy Rachel conducted a virtual presentation for the Champaign Library’s “Ask An Employer” series. This was first of a new monthly addition to the Library Career Service’s Get That Job webinar series that aims to connect local employers with job seekers. Stacy’s presentation included an overview of the City organization, the benefits of a career in public service, and a deep dive into the City’s job posting, application, and hiring processes. The presentation concluded with walk through of the City’s Jobs Page at champaignil.gov and a Q&A session. The HR Department thanks the Library for the invitation to collaborate on this event.