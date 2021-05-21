Students are leading toward change at Linn-Mar

newsbreak-logo
Bravo to the Linn-Mar students for rallying to show support of open-minded thinking and actions in areas of racism and systemic oppression. Having discussions on such topics is the pathway to understanding. Unfortunately, Iowa Republican legislators have recorded their votes as being diametrically opposed to such communication, passing House File 802 which prohibits valid teaching in this area. I urge these students to continue leading toward real change.

