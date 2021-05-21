This Is the Reason Why You Yawn When Other People Yawn

As exams approach, people usually panic as they try to scamper through the study material. At times you might find yourself staying up late in the night before taking an exam. While you may think that you need to revise as much as possible late into the night, if you do not get enough sleep before an exam, it might affect your mind and body negatively. We all look for all the help that we can get to score as high as we can in the exams we take. Go for all the constructive help that you can to improve your exam performance. For instance, you can get all the information about writing GRE exams at My GRE Exam Preparation. As you prepare for your exam you need to remember that getting good sleep is actually an important part of learning and improving your memory.