This Is the Reason Why You Yawn When Other People Yawn
Ever wondered why yawns are so…contagious? We've all been there, you see a friend, a person on public transport or, even, someone on TV yawn and you find yourself opening your mouth too. You definitely know what a yawn is, but here's a more scientific explanation: "The activity of yawning consists of an involuntary wide opening of the mouth and maximal widening of the jaw followed by a deep inhalation and slow expiration," explains Reyan Saghir, MBBS, BSc (Hons). "Usually accompanied when tired or bored, the science behind an everyday event such as yawning is still not yet fully understood."