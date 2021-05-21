The savory flavor of street tacos is hard to resist, but instead of heading to your favorite taco truck, why not try these at home? A flavorful marinade with sweet and tangy orange juice, savory broth and seasonings is cooked into the beef, making it fall apart tender and so delicious. Once it’s finished cooking, you simply shred the meat and serve it up in tortillas, with your favorite taco toppings. I’ve used both my instant pot and my slow cooker, and I’ve included directions for both. If you want a crispier version, spread the cooked meat on a baking sheet and bake at high heat for several minutes. Either way, your family will enjoy these street tacos without having to leave home.