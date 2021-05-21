newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Street tacos without having to leave home

By Brenda Stanley
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe savory flavor of street tacos is hard to resist, but instead of heading to your favorite taco truck, why not try these at home? A flavorful marinade with sweet and tangy orange juice, savory broth and seasonings is cooked into the beef, making it fall apart tender and so delicious. Once it’s finished cooking, you simply shred the meat and serve it up in tortillas, with your favorite taco toppings. I’ve used both my instant pot and my slow cooker, and I’ve included directions for both. If you want a crispier version, spread the cooked meat on a baking sheet and bake at high heat for several minutes. Either way, your family will enjoy these street tacos without having to leave home.

www.idahostatejournal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beef Broth#Nestle#Orange Juice#Food Drink#Roast Beef#Home Cooking#Lime Juice#Slow Cooking#Queso Fresco Cheese#Street Tacos#Tortillas#Toppings#Savory Broth#Finished Cooking#Meat#Tomatoes#Onions#Pepper#Lettuce#Slow Cooker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesbuffalospree.com

Recipe of the week: Miami-inspired street tacos

1–2 bell peppers (red, green, or a mix) 1–2 medium onions (yellow, sweet, red) Oil for cooking vegetables (olive, or other) Additional seasonings of choice. Searles uses some seasoning blends: among her faves: Special Shit, Badia Complete Seasoning, or “rotisserie chicken seasoning.” Or, take her earlier advice and look in your spice drawer or cabinet and season to taste. (Bonus from using your own: fewer added ingredients like sugar, MSG, preservatives, etc.) Play around, starting with small amounts. Try basics like paprika, cumin, garlic or onion powder, oregano, basil, cilantro, a spot of cayenne pepper, etc.
RestaurantsEater

El Rey Del Taco is Bringing its Al Pastor to Saint-Viateur Street With a Second Outpost

MILE END — After churning out corn tortillas filled with al pastor and more in Villeray for over a decade, El Rey del Taco has confirmed to Eater that it is now opening a second location on Saint-Viateur Street. The space, formerly occupied by Pizza St-Viateur, which moved to Bernard Street in December 2020, is significantly smaller than what the taco king is accustomed to on the perimeter of the Jean-Talon Market, so like many other joints on the strip, its focus will likely be on takeout. (Public records list the new outpost as “Express,” confirming that suspicion.) A prospective opening date is still under wraps.
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Instant Pot Rice Recipe That Comes Together Super Fast

Rice is a staple ingredient in many different cuisines, and it's used in a wide variety of dishes. It also makes a perfect side dish for just about any meal that can use an extra starch boost. If you have ever made rice on the stovetop, however, you know that it's easier to mess up than you may initially think. That's where your Instant Pot swoops in to save the day.
RecipesQuad Cities Onlines

1. Go bananas with this frozen treat.

Need something sweet to cool off on a long day? Make your own chocolate covered chunky peanut butter filled frozen bananas at home with this super simple recipe from @soyummy. These poolside snacks will be a hit with kids—if all the adults don’t eat them first. If this heat wave...
Recipesnews9.com

Sassy Mama: Couscous Salad

4 cups fresh broccoli florets, cut into small pieces. In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add broccoli; cook and stir until crisp-tender. Add couscous and garlic; cook and stir 1-2 minutes longer. Stir in broth, white wine, lemon zest, lemon juice and seasonings; bring to a boil. Remove from heat; let stand, covered, until broth is absorbed, 5-10 minutes. Fluff with a fork. Sprinkle with almonds.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Why You Should Mix Coffee Into Your Chocolate Cake Or Brownie Batter

When it comes to pairing particular flavors with chocolate, nothing makes as much sense as coffee. This ubiquitous match-up feels as natural as peanut butter and jelly, and always works thanks to a ton of shared fruity flavor notes as well as a slight bitterness in each (via Coffee Friend). While you can generally pair these two at whim, matched to your taste preference, there are a few deciding factors that can influence the marriage of these tastes according to the article.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

FOOD: Tacos and more on Main Street with two downtown restaurants

Double Barrel Tacos opened in December, boasting an innovative menu theme — while the menu definitely does include tacos, you’ll be deciding on a Jail Bird, Ammo, A Red Rider, or maybe some Gun Oil (without giving it away, that short list from the menu includes chips and queso, two kinds of tacos with trimmings, and tortilla soup.)
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Chef-Crafted Street Tacos

Rubio’s Coastal Grill is kicking things up a notch this summer with the debut of three tasty new tacos crafted by celebrity chef Richard Blais. Richard Blais is best known for his appearances on Top Chef and Top Chef: All-Stars. Now Blais has teamed up with Rubio’s Coastal Grill to create three adventure-inspired street tacos that are perfect for summer. The first of the new tacos is the Hula Hula Carnitas, which is inspired by Chef Blais’ time in Hawaii and boasts authentic Hawaiian Kalua flavors. Next up is the Blaised & Glazed Crispy Chicken tacos, which feature Rubio’s crispy chicken tossed in Frank’s RedHot sauce. Finally, there's the Ancho Po-Boy Shrimp taco, which features flash-fried ancho-lime seasoned shrimp with creamy Cajun aioli.
RecipesRecipeGirl

Chicken Pasta Salad

This Chicken Pasta Salad is full of all kinds of flavorful ingredients to make it a favorite salad to serve at holiday gatherings, parties and summer barbecues. I’ve been making this salad for parties at my house for the last 15 years. It’s easy to make, and it’s the kind of salad where everyone asks for the recipe. The recipe makes a large amount, so it’s perfect for sharing with a lot of people.
Recipesthelifejolie.com

Frito Pie Taco Bake

Frito Pie Taco Bake is the stick-to-your-bones dinner that will warm the coldest of hearts this fall. Quick, super easy…and did I mention all that cheese?!. Try some other delicious taco-inspired recipes: Ground Beef Oven Baked Tacos, 20 Minute Taco Pasta and Cheesy Chicken Taco Bowls. Frito Pie. This post...
Recipesskinnytaste.com

Air Fryer Chicken Sandwich with Sriracha Mayo

This spicy, Air Fryer Chicken Sandwich inspired by Chick-fil-a is made with lean chicken breast brined in pickle juice and buttermilk, served with pickles and sriracha mayo – SO good!. Air Fryer Chicken Sandwich. Fast-food fried chicken sandwiches are my weakness. So, it doesn’t get much better than a healthier...
Recipesservingdumplings.com

Beef and Bell Pepper Spaghetti

A super easy meat sauce with green peppers. A hearty, cozy pasta that’s ideal for a weeknight family meal, but will also work great when you have friends over for dinner. It’s deliciously packed with tender stewed peppers, ground beef, a bright tomato sauce and some red pepper flakes. Extraordinarily simple and minimalistic, but very satisfying.
Recipesrecipes.net

Taco Chili Pasta Bake Recipe

If you enjoy tex-mex flavors, then you’ll love this pasta bake. It comes brimming with beef, tomatoes, beans, corns, and a tasty mix of spices. Cook pasta al dente in generously salted water (don’t overcook). Drain and set aside. Meanwhile, cook ground beef and onion in a large skillet over...
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

FOOD: Vegan Vegetable Pho Soup

Have you ever heard of pho (pronunciation ‘fuh’) soup? Soup is my favorite food group, and pho is a delicious, versatile, cheap, and easy meal. Pho is traditionally a Vietnamese dish and goes back to the 13th century. Pho is a dish loved by both the rich and poor, with subtle flavor.
Recipesmyfitnesspal.com

Crunchy Almond Chicken Ramen Salad

Transforming inexpensive ramen into a healthy lunch is as easy as tossing the seasoning packet out the window and adding a bunch of crunchy vegetables, chicken and almonds. The tangy dressing with a secret ingredient (ketchup!) is so good, you may want to double the recipe and keep some in the fridge for future salads. Steaming the broccoli, as opposed to boiling it, retains more nutrients.
Recipesclimbinggriermountain.com

Jalapeno Popper Potato Salad

Jalapeno Popper Potato Salad is a delicious and flavorful potato salad that is the perfect side to any meal!. One of my favorite comfort foods are jalapeno poppers. You know……jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, cheddar cheese, and then wrapped with bacon and fried. I mean, what’s not to like? These spicy, golden gems are best eaten either for lunch, happy hour, or dinner and washed down with a pint of beer.
Recipesmaesmenu.com

Healthy Orange Chicken

Healthy orange chicken that isn't breaded or deep-fried while still being delicious as ever!. This recipe originally appeared in my eCookbook, Fueled: 30-Minute Dinners to Live and Run Well. Grab your copy here!. Please note: Mae's Menu is supported by readers. Many of the product links on Mae's Menu are...
Recipesrecipes.net

Goat Cheese Pasta, Broccoli, and Pine Nuts Recipe

Apart from its creaminess, this goat cheese pasta is loaded with the healthiest ingredients- bell peppers, broccoli, and pine nuts. Chop the broccoli into bite-sized pieces. Remove the top and seeds from the red pepper and slice into thin slices. In a skillet over medium heat, add in the broccoli...
Recipesmashed.com

Easy Snickerdoodle Mug Cake Recipe Is Comfort Food Done Right

What's the most important meal of the day? In the eyes of many people, the answer might be breakfast. After all, in order to set yourself up for success, you need some fuel to get you going. But we'd argue that dessert is a pretty close second, because ending that great day with a delicious, well-deserved treat is honestly crucial. And what better dessert to wrap things up with than a warm serving of freshly prepared cake?