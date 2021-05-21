newsbreak-logo
Saginaw, MI

Lt. Governor Gilchrist Makes Third Stop of “Making Real Change” Tour in Saginaw

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist stopped at Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy in Saginaw Friday, as part of his “Making Real Change” tour to promote vaccinations in cities across the state. The tour will highlight the administration’s continued efforts to flatten and eliminate racial disparities during the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on what the state has learned to apply those lessons to equitably administering vaccines and building the resilience required to reduce racial disparities in health and other areas within communities.

