The Chief’s Desk – May 21st

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLet FREEDOM ring!! We are nearing the end of the two weeks to flatten the curve. It’s only been way longer than two weeks. Confusing I know, but that’s what happens when you work with flawed models, bad data, and you weaponize something for political purposes. It’s also what happens when the “entertainment” media perpetuates a narrative focused on fear and blind compliance. But, I digress, we are finally starting to see the light at the end of the masquerade.

