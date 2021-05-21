The Chief’s Desk – May 21st
Let FREEDOM ring!! We are nearing the end of the two weeks to flatten the curve. It’s only been way longer than two weeks. Confusing I know, but that’s what happens when you work with flawed models, bad data, and you weaponize something for political purposes. It’s also what happens when the “entertainment” media perpetuates a narrative focused on fear and blind compliance. But, I digress, we are finally starting to see the light at the end of the masquerade.www.signalsaz.com