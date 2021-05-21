newsbreak-logo
Samsung Chromebooks, Android devices and more are on sale today

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe start today’s deals with a nice selection of Chromebooks and Android products on sale. You can currently get a new Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 1.5 GHz Celeron processor for $382.23 after a $167.76 discount. It also features a 12.2-inch display, a built-in stylus, and Google One with 200GB storage for 12 months with your purchase. If you’re looking for a more affordable Samsung Chromebook, you can also get the Samsung Chromebook 4+, which comes equipped with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage for $283.05 with $66.94 savings.

