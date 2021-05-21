Samsung Chromebooks, Android devices and more are on sale today

We keep on getting some great savings from Amazon.com. You can currently get a new M1 MacBook Pro for just $1,149 after receiving a $150 discount on both the Silver and Space Gray color variants. You also get 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and one of the most powerful laptops in the market with a 13-inch display. Now, if you want more storage space, you can also grab the 512GB variant. It comes with the same Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and a long-lasting battery. And it’s getting the same $150 discount, so you can grab one for $1,349.