Does not apply to those too young or those who are not medically qualified. Pago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — In a press release issued this past Friday afternoon, the COVID-19 Task Force announced that travelers wishing to enter or leave American Samoa will be required to provide proof that they have been vaccinated for COVID-19 or face quarantine. Other recent releases to the media from the Task Force are still using the terminology ‘encouraging’ vaccination rather than ‘requiring’ vaccination.