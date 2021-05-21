LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rally to highest since August 2014

CHICAGO, May 21 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures rallied on Friday to their highest in nearly seven years, with strong demand outstripping supplies on hand as restaurants around the United States have been reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns, traders said.

“We are seeing strong retail demand, with the food service trying to recapture their share of the market,” said Matthew Wiegand, a risk management consultant and commodity broker at FuturesOne in Nebraska. “But the supply has not fully rebounded as much as they would like it.”

CME July lean hog futures settled up 3 cents at 116.55 cents per pound. The front-month contract hit its highest on a continuous basis since August 2014.

The pork cutout value ended Friday at $120.86 per hundredweight (cwt) dropped $1.39 from the 6-1/2-year high of $122.25 hit earlier in the day, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

CME August live cattle futures rose 1.05 cents to 120.925 cents per pound.

August feeder cattle gained 2.625 cents to 153.7 cents per pound.

Prices for both choice and select cuts of boxed beef hit fresh one-year highs on Thursday evening, USDA said.

After the close, USDA said the amount cattle on feed as of May 1 stood at 105% of a year earlier, topping forecasts for 103.9%

Cattle placements during April were 127 percent of April 2020. That compares with market expectations for 122.5%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)