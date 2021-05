Scoob, a 2-year-old Shepherd mix, is a kind, sensitive guy looking for a dog-experienced forever family. Scoob can be shy when around new people or in new environments, so he needs someone who can give him support. Scoob might do well with other dogs in his new home with a slow introduction. For more information about Scoob, please call the Placer SPCA at 916-782-7722 or 530-885-7387 or check online at placerspca.org.