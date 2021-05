The New Hampshire Senate recently chose to table a bill and instead add its language to the budget. I am speaking of SB 130 which establishes education freedom accounts (a.k.a. vouchers). Although it may seem that this belongs in the budget, as it has a huge fiscal impact, it has not had the usual fiscal due diligence that it requires. At a recent Senate Finance Committee meeting, not one person spoke in favor of this inclusion into the budget and many spoke against it. Now is not the time to take on the major change of vouchers.