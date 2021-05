It’s almost May 21, which means it’s almost launch day for Apple’s new products. And Apple is here to keep the new products fresh in our minds ahead of that day. Back in April, which feels like forever ago, Apple unveiled a range of new products. That includes AirTag, the item tracker, and the purple iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini. Those products already launched, but there are three other devices still waiting in the wings: the all-new 24-inch iMac with the M1 processor tucked inside, the M1-equipped iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K.