Trouble in Samoa News parking lot

Police went to a parking lot on S. Central Avenue April 28 after receiving a call from a woman who said someone broke the passenger side window of her parked car and took some of her belongings. Police say three additional larcenies involving a car window broken and things taken were reported in that lot around the same time. The victims, all young women, reported credit cards, driver’s license, debit card and other personal items were missing. An employee at one of the businesses in the area said she was working the front desk and when she went outside to check her car, also parked in the same lot, she saw her rear driver’s side window damaged. Nothing was taken from her car. A fourth larceny was reported from the same lot by another woman who said her front passenger side window was damaged and her fannypack was stolen. Inside the bag were lip gloss, perfume, birth control pills, $100 cash and various credit cards.