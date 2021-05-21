newsbreak-logo
Law Enforcement

Trouble in Samoa News parking lot

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePago Pago, AMERICAN SAMOA — A man was arrested and taken into custody by police officers yesterday morning at the Samoa News office in Fagatogo after he yelled profanities outside in the parking lot. It was about 10:30a.m yesterday morning when a woman ran into the Samoa News office (on...

Louisville, KYwvih.com

Juveniles Cause Disturbance In Parking Lot

Louisville Metro Police officers were dispatched to several incidents involving unaccompanied minors fighting in the parking lot near Kentucky Kingdom Saturday evening. The incidents, which were captured on camera and shared through Snapchat and Facebook, showed a large group of teenagers in the parking lot of the Kentucky Exposition Center arguing and throwing punches.
Tacoma, WAseattlepi.com

2 men fatally shot in Tacoma parking lot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Two men died early Sunday in a shooting in Tacoma, according to police. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. and found the men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot in the 7600 block of South Tacoma Way, Tacoma Police spokesperson Officer Shelbie Boyd said.
Fergus Falls, MNFergus Falls Daily Journal

Police investigate parking lot incident

An apartment resident on Westside Drive reported to Fergus Falls police on Tuesday that their vehicle was hit on Monday night by another tenant in a shared parking lot. The resident told an officer that they noticed some minor damage to their vehicle and believed a vehicle parked close to it the previous evening may have scraped and dented it when backing out. The officer assisted the parties in exchanging insurance information, but said they were unable to establish if the two vehicles made contact.
Indianapolis, INFox 59

Motel parking lot shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police investigated a deadly shooting on the city’s east side. It happened shortly after midnight at the Budget 8 Inn motel in the 6800 block of E. 21st Street. IMPD officers were called to the scene on a report of a person shot. The adult male victim...
Wichita, KSKAKE TV

Man hit by vehicle in parking lot, no arrests

A man is in critically injured after being hit by vehicle in a parking lot outside of a southeast Wichita bar. Wichita police were called around 11 p.m. Thursday night to the 2700 block of South Hydraulic to what they thought was a hit & run accident but found a large fight in the parking lot of Shooter's.
Chattanooga, TNWDEF

Man Shot in Cheddar’s parking lot

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A man is in the hospital after a shooting at Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen on Gunbarrel Road. According to Chattanooga police, they responded to a person shot call around 1:40 this afternoon. When they arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a serious injury. Police say...
Ukiah, CAUkiah Daily Journal

Ukiah man resuscitated in the parking lot of Royal Motel

On the morning of May 15, at approximately 9:16 p.m., Ukiah Police Department (UPD) officers responded to a report of a man down in the parking lot of the Royal Motel. The first officer on scene located an adult male lying in the parking, displaying symptoms of insufficient breathing, including labored, shallow breaths and bluish coloring. Bystanders in the area indicated the subject had earlier ingested a combination of alcohol and other illicit drugs.
TrafficBBC

Whisky-drinking lorry driver banned over crash

A drunk HGV driver has been disqualified from driving after he was seen swerving across a motorway and colliding with a central reservation. Lauri Martel, 40, was captured on dashcam footage careering across the A1(M) near Peterborough at 10:30 BST on Tuesday. Martel, of no fixed address, stopped in a...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Daily Mail

Unlucky Bondi 'drug dealer' is nabbed when cops pull him over for a traffic fine and woman interrupts to say 'we're here to buy some cocaine'

An unlucky alleged drug dealer has been busted when a young woman interrupted a routine police pullover and said she wanted to buy cocaine from the driver. Plain-clothed police officers stopped a 26-year-old man from Guildford in western Sydney when he was seen driving the wrong direction up a one-way street in Bondi and using his mobile phone late at night on April 20.
La Mesa, CAtimesofsandiego.com

Three Men Wounded After Shooting in La Mesa Bar Parking Lot

Three men were wounded during a shooting Sunday in the parking lot of a La Mesa bar, police said. Officers responded to reports of gunshots outside the Alibi Bar in the 5200 block of Baltimore Drive at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, according to Lt. Greg Runge of the La Mesa Police Department.
Iowa Statekwayradio.com

Pedestrian Killed in Parking Lot

A pedestrian has been hit by a vehicle and killed in a parking lot in Oelwein, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The incident happened in a parking lot in the 100 block of 1st St SW just before 6pm yesterday. A 54 year old pedestrian was crouched down in front of a 2014 Ford Explorer when the SUV was leaving the parking lot. The name of the victim is being withheld at this time so that family can be notified. The name of the driver of the SUV has also not been released.
Property Crimesscarsdalenews.com

Car windows broken, property stolen in parking lot

Police went to a parking lot on S. Central Avenue April 28 after receiving a call from a woman who said someone broke the passenger side window of her parked car and took some of her belongings. Police say three additional larcenies involving a car window broken and things taken were reported in that lot around the same time. The victims, all young women, reported credit cards, driver’s license, debit card and other personal items were missing. An employee at one of the businesses in the area said she was working the front desk and when she went outside to check her car, also parked in the same lot, she saw her rear driver’s side window damaged. Nothing was taken from her car. A fourth larceny was reported from the same lot by another woman who said her front passenger side window was damaged and her fannypack was stolen. Inside the bag were lip gloss, perfume, birth control pills, $100 cash and various credit cards.
Arlington, INPosted by
WTHR

IMPD: Man killed in Arlington Ave. parking lot shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead in a parking lot near 12th Street and Arlington Avenue Sunday. Officers were called to the area of 10th Street and Arlington Ave. just after 2:30 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the area. They were on their way when they were directed to find the man lying in the lot at 1115. N. Arlington Ave.
CarsScranton Times

Beware of Car Towing Companies That Patrol Private Parking Lots

Maybe you have had that sinking feeling of returning to where you thought you had parked your car, only to find an empty spot. Did you forget where you had parked it? Maybe. Was it stolen? Perhaps. But in many cases, your car has been towed — and it will cost you to get it back.
Animalsboundarycreektimes.com

VIDEO: Black bear spotted meandering around downtown Vancouver

In a surprising sequence of events, downtown Vancouver was visited by a meandering black bear Tuesday afternoon, May 4. A few locals captured its visit on camera, including photographer Craig Minielly, who showcased the animal travelling along Gastown train tracks shortly after at 2:30 p.m. After authorities were alerted, police...