Hannibal Fan Art Fuels Season 4 Hopes

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer – There is a surprising amount of milkshakes in this incredibly bad-ass assassin action flick. Somehow, the Gunpowder Milkshake trailer looks to be more fun than the behind-the-scenes videos from Karen Gillan’s Instagram. The action sequences appear violent, visceral, and very well choreographed. The cast is a veritable list of superstars with radiating swag. They seem to go through a lot of gunpowder and milkshakes, and incorporating milkshakes into action sequences is a genius idea that seems incredibly difficult to do, but the trailer proves the team behind the film pulled it off. Plus, there are also brilliant literary references used as a code for weaponry. Gunpowder Milkshake looks to be a complex and thoroughly realized world that reveals itself with the film. I am thoroughly amped to know more about this film and world, and can’t wait for it to drop on Netflix July 14, 2021. Anyways, watch the trailer, continue reading for the production info and film synopsis from the STUDIO CANAL Australia YouTube, and comment below to discuss.