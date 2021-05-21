Hannibal Fan Art Fuels Season 4 Hopes
Horror darling Hannibal was originally planned by creator and showrunner Bryan Fuller to run for seven seasons, but was sadly canceled after only three near-perfect ones. Pretty much ever since finale “The Wrath of the Lamb” aired back in 2015, the passionate Hannibal fandom has been asking for a continuation of the drama following the dysfunctional love story between Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham, based on the books by Thomas Harris. Fuller hasn’t given up either. This week, some excellent Hannibal-inspired art chosen to hang in the U.S. Capitol building for a year as part of the annual Congressional Art Competition, has been making the rounds on Twitter, prompting Fuller to comment on the possibility of a Season 4.www.denofgeek.com