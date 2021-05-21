newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Hannibal Fan Art Fuels Season 4 Hopes

By Kayti Burt
Den of Geek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorror darling Hannibal was originally planned by creator and showrunner Bryan Fuller to run for seven seasons, but was sadly canceled after only three near-perfect ones. Pretty much ever since finale “The Wrath of the Lamb” aired back in 2015, the passionate Hannibal fandom has been asking for a continuation of the drama following the dysfunctional love story between Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham, based on the books by Thomas Harris. Fuller hasn’t given up either. This week, some excellent Hannibal-inspired art chosen to hang in the U.S. Capitol building for a year as part of the annual Congressional Art Competition, has been making the rounds on Twitter, prompting Fuller to comment on the possibility of a Season 4.

www.denofgeek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Harris
Person
Mads Mikkelsen
Person
Hugh Dancy
Person
Andy Kim
Person
Bryan Fuller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fan Art#Drama Series#Love Story#Book Series#U S Congress#Fannibal#Nbc#Mgm#Hannibal Fans#Horror Darling Hannibal#Creator#Series Star Mads#Artwork#Books#Florence#U S Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

Why I, a Horror Fanatic, Just Couldn't Get Behind Hannibal

As a horror fan, one of my biggest personal disappointments is the fact that I was never able to get into the TV show Hannibal. Based on horror icon Hannibal Lecter, developed by Bryan Fuller, and starring Hugh Dancy and Mads Mikkelsen, it sounded like the perfect show on paper. Whenever I'd see fan edits or clips of the show on YouTube and Tumblr, I was always intrigued. Despite missing the show's original three-season run on NBC from 2013 to 2015, I finally got my chance to see what Hannibal was all about when it dropped on Netflix in June 2020. That also happened to be the same moment when I "lost my appetite" for the show.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Why Law & Order Fans Are Hoping for a Mega Crossover Event This Fall

There's nothing Dick Wolf loves more than a crossover episode. Fans of the Law & Order and Chicago franchises know this to be true. So, when NBC announced that Thursday nights this fall will be triple headed by Law & Order: For the Defense, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, we couldn't help but wonder if an epic crossover event was in our future. Currently on Organized Crime, Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) is obsessed with taking down versatile crime boss Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott). Not to mention, the crime drama has already had two crossover events with its sister series, Svu. So, it wouldn't be wild to hope that...
Visual ArtA.V. Club

Cool teen to have her cool Hannibal fan art displayed in U.S. Capitol building

Artistically filmed cannibalism is finally getting its proper place in the public eye at last, as The Hill reports that fan-art depicting the lead characters from Bryan Fuller’s blood-soaked NBC series Hannibal will soon be displayed in the U.S. Capitol building. That’s courtesy of teen artist Kathleen Palmer, of Medford New Jersey, about whom we know very little, except that she paints a damn fine pair of Murder Husbands.
TV SeriesCollider

All Three Seasons of 'Hannibal' Are Leaving Netflix in June

Fans of Hannibal are being served a cold meal with the announcement all three seasons of the show will be leaving Netflix this June. The sad news means not only that it’ll be harder to rewatch Hannibal’s episodes, but also that Netflix may likely not be moving to secure a fourth season to the beloved series — at least for the time being.
Visual ArtPosted by
Primetimer

Congressman who selected Hannibal fan art to hang in U.S. Capitol had no idea it was connected to a TV show

U.S. Rep. Andy Kim, a Democrat who represents New Jersey, selected the Hannibal painting by Kathleen Palmer, a senior in a high school in his district, to hang in the Capitol building. "I didn’t know that it was related to a TV show,” said Kim. “I just thought it was really beautiful, well executed, and it was really striking.” The painting is titled “Dolce,” after an episode from the third and final season of Hannibal. Palmer said the painting reflects the dynamic between the characters through its use of color. The warm red tones on Hannibal Lecter’s side of the painting evoke the serial killer’s bloodlust and passion, while Will Graham’s cool blues signify how he is both hunting and being hunted in the pair’s cat-and-mouse game. Palmer admitted she did intend the painting to show a romantic spark between Hannibal and Will, as fans have long theorized. “I guess I did incorporate that into the painting,” she said.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

Eric Bana, Mads Mikkelsen, and Liam Neeson: Tough Guys Win on VOD Charts

In an unusual show of consensus, reduced-price titles, a new PVOD title, and several independent films dominated all streaming charts. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” still #5 in theaters in its eighth weekend, followed its initial 31-day HBO Max play with PVOD availability. It placed #1 on both revenue sites, and was #3 and the best high-price title at those who rank by transactions.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s ‘Sandman’ Adds Dozen Actors to Cast

Netflix is filling out the cast of its big-budget adaptation of The Sandman, adding a dozen actors to its ensemble. The drama based on Neil Gaiman’s beloved comic book saga has cast Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place) as Death, the wiser, nicer and more sensible sister of Dream (lead actor Tom Sturridge). Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and Patton Oswalt will also be part of the series.
Moviesdesignerwomen.co.uk

30 years of the “silence of the lambs” | Discover ALL the incarnations of Hannibal Lecter and Clarice Starling on the screens

In 2021, the classic Le silence des agneaux ends 30 years of release. The film is one of the most beloved of all time in the opinion of moviegoers, and in the opinion of the general public, it is in the top 25 on IMDB. A box office hit earning 14 times its budget and garnering 96% critical approval on Rotten Tomatoes, Silence of the Lambs can be considered the most prestigious horror film with doses of horror from the outside. history of cinema. Do not believe? How about remembering your still-standing Oscar record.
Moviesfanboynation.com

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer

Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer – There is a surprising amount of milkshakes in this incredibly bad-ass assassin action flick. Somehow, the Gunpowder Milkshake trailer looks to be more fun than the behind-the-scenes videos from Karen Gillan’s Instagram. The action sequences appear violent, visceral, and very well choreographed. The cast is a veritable list of superstars with radiating swag. They seem to go through a lot of gunpowder and milkshakes, and incorporating milkshakes into action sequences is a genius idea that seems incredibly difficult to do, but the trailer proves the team behind the film pulled it off. Plus, there are also brilliant literary references used as a code for weaponry. Gunpowder Milkshake looks to be a complex and thoroughly realized world that reveals itself with the film. I am thoroughly amped to know more about this film and world, and can’t wait for it to drop on Netflix July 14, 2021. Anyways, watch the trailer, continue reading for the production info and film synopsis from the STUDIO CANAL Australia YouTube, and comment below to discuss.
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

Jesse Plemons to Star Opposite Elizabeth Olsen in True Crime Limited Series LOVE AND DEATH at HBO Max

Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad, Fargo, Judas and the Black Messiah) is set to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the HBO Max true crime limited series Love and Death. The series, produced by Lionsgate, is inspired by the book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs and a collection of articles from Texas Monthly (“Love & Death in Silicon Prairie, Part I & II”).
MoviesNME

New ‘Predator’ film reportedly casts Amber Midthunder as lead

Amber Midthunder, best known for her roles in Legion and Roswell, has reportedly been cast in the lead role in the forthcoming Predator sequel. According to both The Ronin and Discussing Film, Midthunder has signed on to star in the project, which leaked reports suggest will centre around “a Comanche woman who goes against gender norms and traditions to become a warrior.”