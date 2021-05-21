Video: Search for missing mom leads police to East Hartford

EAST HARTFORD — Democratic Town Chairman Craig Stevenson resigned after a video was posted on YouTube, leading to a police investigation, local legislative leaders said. “We’ve been made aware of disturbing and abhorrent allegations surfacing on social media,” reads a signed joint statement from state Sen. M. Saud Anwar, D-South Windsor, House Majority Leader Jason Rojas, D-East Hartford, Rep. Jeffrey Currey, D-East Hartford, and Rep. Henry Genga, D-East Hartford. “While a police investigation is necessary, what appears to take place in the video does not represent the values of our community.”