LINESVILLE — A change to how Conneaut School Board appoints members to its committees was the source of debate at the group's meeting Wednesday. The change, which was initially brought up by Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, would remove a requirement that members of a committee come from different voting districts than one another, with all three districts represented equally on all committees. Instead, any school board member could be appointed to a committee, regardless of which district they are elected from.