Communities throughout Minnesota have recently gone through the process of getting solar projects nearly to the finish line only to be stalled by interconnection challenges. Despite the pandemic, 2020 was a record year for solar installation with a 43% increase over 2019. But after lining up the location, contracts, permits and installers, community solar projects across rural Minnesota hit a roadblock when it’s time to connect to the grid. More than 500 of these projects were requested in 2020.