On Tuesday afternoon, the DC Council unanimously approved the amended Comprehensive Plan, potentially clearing the path for a logjam of development citywide to move forward. The Comp Plan is a macro-level guide that spells out priorities and prescriptions for, among other things, planning, land use, and development in DC; the city's Home Rule charter mandates that new developments be not-incompatible with the Plan. The mayor and the Council have been working toward amending the Comp Plan for the past five years, largely in hopes of finding a way to stem the flow of development appeals that had chilled the pipeline of new projects in the city.