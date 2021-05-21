Did Rangers of the New Republic Plans Change Because of Gina Carano’s Firing?
When Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy announced the future of the Star Wars live-action TV universe on Disney+, she named several new series spinning out of The Mandalorian. A series called Ahsoka would pick up where the Jedi’s cameo in season 2 of Mando left off, as she continued her search for Grand Admiral Thrawn. The Book of Boba Fett would follow the further adventures of the franchise’s foremost bounty hunter and the assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Then there’s the more mysteriously titled Rangers of the New Republic, a series that up to this point we know little about beyond rumors.www.denofgeek.com