Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

London's FTSE 100 ends lower after a volatile session dragged down by commodity firms and miners. The FTSE 100 ended down 21 points at 7,030 while the FTSE 250 lost 45 points to 22,438.Meanwhile, the Wall Street stocks closed lower as well, giving up an early edge. Gains by several Big Tech companies helped limit the loss in the Nasdaq composite which ended just four points lower at 13,657. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent each. The US dollar stood near its lowest levels this year after Fed officials reaffirmed a dovish stance, however, it recovered...