Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, ALEX VEIGA AP Business Writers
Times Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index gave up an early gain and ended 0.1% lower Friday, giving the benchmark index its second losing week in a row. Losses for a handful of Big Tech companies including Apple and Amazon helped drag the index lower. The Nasdaq gave back 0.5% and the Dow Jones Indsutrial Average rose 0.4%. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy revs up after more than a year of shutdowns related to the pandemic. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.62%.

www.timesdaily.com
