For the past 15 months, many of us have felt starved by the absence of live music from our lives — as if our bodies have been deprived of an essential nutrient and we’re suffering from some existential scurvy. And if we feel that way as fans, just imagine what it’s been like for the people who run the venues all across the country — who host music not only because they love it, but because they can’t not be close to it and don’t want to do anything else.