QUESTION: "Which vaccine protects best against the variants?" - Susan Sheehan. ANSWER: "We are seeing many variants in New Hampshire now. As many as 40% of the specimens that have been tested for variants are a variant strain of COVID-19, so they are circulating. We do know all of these vaccines are still effective against variants, however, depending on the specific strain of variant, they may be less effective and I think we're still learning about how immunity is achieved from vaccination in terms of immunity with specific strains of variants and it really is different for each of the strains."