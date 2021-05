May 19—William Michael Rowe faced charges for the murder of J.L. Shadwrick this week in Etowah County Circuit Court, but two families were closely watching the proceedings. Rowe was indicted in 2017 for the Aug. 15, 2016, slaying of Shadwrick, 64. He already was behind bars after his arrest earlier in the year for the February 2014 death of Gary L. Stokes — an arrest that came about three years after Stokes' was found stabbed on his front porch.