Albert Einstein was once the most famous man in America. He was definitely considered the most brilliant man in the world. One day he was traveling on a train and everyone on board knew who he was. When the conductor came by to punch his ticket, the great man could not find his. Einstein shoved his hand into his coat pocket; and there was no ticket. His fingers felt the inside of his jacket pocket. Again, — no ticket. The conductor stood there waiting, patiently, while the smartest man in the world rummaged nervously through his briefcase.