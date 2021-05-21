newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Virtual Civic Cocktail: One Guilty Verdict – What’s Next?

By + Google Calendar
geekwire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin, the police officer who murdered George Floyd, was celebrated as a victory for racial equity progress in our country. As our nation continues to wrestle with racial equity, what local progress has been made? What have our leaders learned from the protests and calls for reform over the past several years? Are there steps we can take as a community to create a more equitable community for all?

www.geekwire.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Seattle Times#Sports Of The Times#The New York Times#Seattle Cityclub#Seattle Channel#Town Hall Seattle#Community#Conversation#Assistant Managing Editor#Audience Questions#6pm Pdt#Perspectives#Guests Jasmyne Keimig#Officer#Staff Writer#Police#Racial Equity Progress#Guilty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Comcast
News Break
Sports
Related
Entertainmentfootlights.click

Done? – What’s Next

Home Aditorial Submit a Show Profiles Tales of Thespis Who is Footlights? Mailing List. Several times in my life, I’ve had to write eulogies. Each time it’s a struggle. The summation of life is more than the events — my challenge upon discovering the cessation of operation by the Los Angeles Stage Alliance (LASA) was the value? What was left? Since then, for weeks, I’ve been pounding the keyboard. What happened? What have we learned?
Economybizjournals

Denver Business Journal names new editor in chief

Kourtney Geers, who has served as managing editor of the Denver Business Journal since mid-2018, is the paper’s new editor in chief, top officials with the publication announced Thursday. Geers succeeds Rebecca Troyer, who left last month to become director of email publications for American City Business Journals, the Charlotte,...
MinoritiesABC13 Houston

'Our America: A Year of Activism': How activism has evolved since the murder of George Floyd

LOS ANGELES -- "Our America: A Year of Activism" is an exclusive streaming special roundtable of social impact experts discussing the evolution of activism over the course of the last year following the murder of George Floyd. The panel conversations feature prominent artists, activists and commentators, all highlighting the union of art and activism in the social justice space. This special programming is a collaboration between ABC Owned Television Stations and Participant.
MinoritiesCNN

People of color have a new enemy: techno-racism

(CNN) — As protesters take to the streets to fight for racial equality in the United States, experts in digital technology are quietly tackling a lesser known but related injustice. It's called techno-racism. And while you may not have heard of it, it's baked into some of the technology we...
Washington, DCWTOP

Books and literary gifts for that newly minted graduate

If you have a smart young graduate in your life, a book always seems like a thoughtful gift. But, you shouldn’t buy just any old book, says Ron Charles of the Washington Post’s Book Club. In his most recent newsletter, he notes that there are better options than the nostalgic “Oh, the Places You’ll Go,” from Dr. Seuss.
MinoritiesNew York Post

BLM co-founder says black homeownership helps fight ‘white supremacy’

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors complained about racism in the housing market — saying black homeowners help “disrupt white supremacy.”. The self-confessed “trained Marxist” on Saturday shared to her Instagram page an NPR story addressing the “racist architecture of homeownership” — following her recent $3.2 million property-buying binge. “Thank...