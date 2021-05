The government must urgently extend the “unjust” six-month time limit for domestic abuse victims to report domestic physical violence to the police, according to MPs who are to raise the issue in parliament.Labour MP Yvette Cooper has tabled an amendment to overhaul the law, and has received cross-party support.She told The Independent the current deadline to report means domestic abuse victims are “being badly let down”.The amendment to the policing bill, shared exclusively with The Independent ahead of the legislation entering its committee stage in parliament next week, calls for domestic abuse survivors to be able to report abuse up...