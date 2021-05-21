Area news in brief for May 22
AULTMAN YOGA – Aultman Alliance Community Hospital's integrative therapies team will offer Yoga in the Garden this summer on campus. Classes will be 4:15 p.m. on Tuesdays starting June 1. Classes will be free, but participants must register with the AACH education department at 330-596-7888. Class size is limited. Attendees will need to bring a blanket and a sturdy folding chair with no arms and a strap. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed.www.the-review.com