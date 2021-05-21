Area news in brief for May 22

Roasting since 2017 and officially opened in 2019, M&H Beans Coffee Co. is globally sourced and roasted in Ohio. The story of this coffee business starts with owners Mike and Hannah Moyer’s love for each other, followed by their love for coffee. The couple sources theirs beans ethically and only uses specialty grade coffee. They are involved in every aspect of the business, from sourcing to roasting, to social media and shipping, from mixing the Red Eye BBQ Rub to front door delivery in the Stark County area.