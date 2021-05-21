newsbreak-logo
Alliance, OH

Area news in brief for May 22

Alliance Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAULTMAN YOGA – Aultman Alliance Community Hospital's integrative therapies team will offer Yoga in the Garden this summer on campus. Classes will be 4:15 p.m. on Tuesdays starting June 1. Classes will be free, but participants must register with the AACH education department at 330-596-7888. Class size is limited. Attendees will need to bring a blanket and a sturdy folding chair with no arms and a strap. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Renewed Coastal Pet makes hiring push

Gary Conny, HR retention specialist at Coastal Pet Products, was talking about the company’s director of operations, John Newsome, when the pair sat down to discuss changes in the company’s culture. The men said they’re aware of the way Coastal is viewed in the community. Much of the talk deals...
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

The Heart of Stark: Refuge of Hope to break ground on new facility

In partnership with The Repository, every Monday, Stark Community Foundation is highlighting positive happenings in our community. Here’s to Good News Mondays!. Refuge of Hope Ministries recently announced its plans to break ground again this spring for its second building, providing the organization with more space to offer additional services to those in need.
Ohio StateWHIZ

Ohio Vax-a-Million details announced

COLUMBUS –g, Ohio Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud and Ohio Lottery Director Pat McDonald Monday morning announced details for Ohio Vax-a-Million, a series of five weekly statewide drawings to increase awareness of the availability and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and provide incentives to Ohioans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
Alliance, OHAlliance Review

Alliance senior citizens news for week of May 17

Registration is required for all activities in Alliance Area Senior Center. Call the center at 330-821-3348 to reserve a spot for the activity of your choice. Masks are required for all activities at Alliance Area Senior Center. Shuffleboard – 1 p.m. Monday. Exercise – 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Cornhole...
Stark County, OHIndependent

Monday After: Remembering the introduction in Stark County of the polio vaccine

"April 12 Verdict on Vaccine Is Seen As Death Knell of Widespread Polio," a front-page headline in The Canton Repository reported on April 3, 1955, looking ahead to the upcoming day when a press conference was expected to confirm the effectiveness of the anti-polio vaccine developed by Dr. Jonas E. Salk of Pittsburgh. "Go-Ahead Signal Is Expected to All-Out Attack."
Ohio StateColumbus Dispatch

Ohio's unemployment fraud, overpayments tops $2.1 billion

Ohio paid out roughly $2.1 billion in unemployment benefits to fraudsters or people who didn't qualify for the money, state unemployment officials said Monday. In February, Ohio officials estimated $332 million had been paid out in 2020 in fraudulent checks. Since the pandemic began in March 2020 through March 2021,...
Stark County, OHAlliance Review

Channel 1022 schedule for week of May 17

Dan Mucci discusses Stark County Mental Health Week. Tuesday, May 18 - 10 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 - 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20 - 2 p.m. ACS Athletic Director Michael Schott. Wednesday, May 19 - 10 p.m. Thursday, May 20 - 6 p.m. Friday, May 21 - 2 p.m. RODMAN...
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

DeWine clarifies changes made to Ohio's mask mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Governor Mike DeWine is clarifying changes being made to Ohio's mask mandate following his announcement of health orders ending on June 2. The governor said under the new guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccinated and unvaccinated people, he said businesses and employers may choose to still require customers and employees to wear masks.
Ohio StateIndependent

M&H Beans Coffee Co., globally sourced and roasted in Ohio

Roasting since 2017 and officially opened in 2019, M&H Beans Coffee Co. is globally sourced and roasted in Ohio. The story of this coffee business starts with owners Mike and Hannah Moyer’s love for each other, followed by their love for coffee. The couple sources theirs beans ethically and only uses specialty grade coffee. They are involved in every aspect of the business, from sourcing to roasting, to social media and shipping, from mixing the Red Eye BBQ Rub to front door delivery in the Stark County area.
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Ohio StateNorwalk Reflector

For Ohio's unvaccinated, is DeWine's price right?

COLUMBUS — Vaccinated Ohioans, come on down! It's time for you to play Ohio Vax-a-Million!. At 7:29 p.m. on the night of May 26, the first adult $1 million winner will be announced live during the Ohio Lottery's televised broadcast. The name will be picked earlier in the day from...
Ohio StateWSYX ABC6

Vax-A-Million sweepstakes: could $5M be clawed back from the governor?

OHIO (WSYX) — At least one member of the state board that approves non-budget funding for state agencies says Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" sweepstakes caught him completely off-guard — just months after appropriating millions of taxpayer dollars to help the Ohio Department of Health promote and distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Rep. Shane Wilkin...
Canton, OHIndependent

Canton gun buyback collects 129 firearms

CANTON – Organizers of the Community Gun Buyback started collecting weapons a half-hour early when vehicles lined up Saturday morning outside the Canton Memorial Civic Center. The event — hosted by the Canton Police Department, Stark County Prosecutor's Office and several other community agencies — also ended early about noon....