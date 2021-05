Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) has taken the victory of the sixth stage in the Giro d'Italia, Attila Valter has taken the GC lead. The sixth stage of the Italian grand tour was 160 kilometres long and took the pack between Grotte di Frasassi and Ascoli Piceno over a route that feautred one climb of the third category and two of the second category, including the mountain finish. A group of six riders formed the escape of the day and included riders like Gino Mäder, Bauke Mollema, Matej Mohoric and Dario Cataldo.