newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max’s Titans Season 3 Sets Summer Return For DC Series

By Maggie Dela Paz
Coming Soon!
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs production continues for the third season of Titans, HBO Max has announced the release date for the upcoming return of the Brenton Thwaites-led DC superhero series. Titans Season 3 is slated to arrive this summer in August on its new streaming home, over a year since the second season had wrapped its 13-episode run. The date announcement also comes with the release of a new video which you can check out below, featuring some of the main cast including Thwaites, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson, and more as they tease fans with a dark, mysterious, and heartbreaking new season.

www.comingsoon.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damaris Lewis
Person
Alan Ritchson
Person
Ryan Potter
Person
Brenton Thwaites
Person
Vincent Kartheiser
Person
Teagan Croft
Person
Curran Walters
Person
Geoff Johns
Person
Minka Kelly
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Akiva Goldsman
Person
Conor Leslie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Donna Troy#Television#Hbo Max S Titans Season#Red Hood#Weed Road Pictures#Berlanti Productions#Stars#Feature#Dick Grayson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
Country
Egypt
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesIGN

NEW BATMAN ANIMATED SERIES COMING TO HBO MAX

HBO Max and Cartoon Network have greenlit a straight-to-series order for Batman: Caped Crusader, a new animated series based on the DC property. The show boasts a trio of powerhouse executive producers in Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, and Matt Reeves.
TV SeriesInverse

You need to watch the most of the decade before it leaves HBO Max next week

Television and streaming is bombarded with subversive superhero stories. Shows like Invincible and The Boys on Amazon and Jupiter’s Legacy on Netflix tell of dark superheroes who plot and scheme like the villains they’re meant to defeat. With the juggernaut Marvel Cinematic Universe ruling the big screen, it’s TV where audiences get their fill of powerful beings who are flawed like us: jealous, dangerous, even reckless.
TV SeriesPosted by
104.5 KDAT

New Superman Animated Series In The Works At HBO Max

HBO Max and Cartoon Network are teaming up for a brand new animated series starring Superman and Lois Lane. Two seasons of My Adventures with Superman are in the works, produced by Warner Bros. Animation and based on the iconic DC characters. The voice of Superman will be provided by Jack Quaid (The Boys), while Lois Lane will be voiced by Alice Lee (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist).
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Betty: Season 2 of Crystal Moselle’s HBO Series Sets June Debut

Based on creator Crystal Moselle’s 2018 Sundance hit Skate Kitchen, Betty will return to HBO for a second season Friday, June 11 (11:00-11:30 p.m. ET/PT). The series follows five young women on journeys of self-discovery against the backdrop of New York City’s male-dominated skateboarding scene. The six-episode season will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
TV Seriespunchdrunkcritics.com

Jeremy Irvine To Play Alan Scott In HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series

As Warner Bros. looks to expand their slate of DC Comics projects, Green Lantern is front and center. We know the emerald superhero will have a Green Lantern Corps movie at some point, but there’s also an HBO Max series that already has Finn Wittrock set to play the greatest Lantern of all, Guy Gardner. And now, he’s getting some Golden Age back-up.
MoviesCNET

Wonder Woman 1984 review: DC's neon thrill ride back on HBO Max

It took a while for Wonder Woman 1984 to reach our screens. But delays haven't hurt the sequel to 2017's Wonder Woman at all, as star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins deliver a wonder-filled superhero movie. Originally released in January in theaters and for a month on streaming service...
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Ben Affleck Rumored For Batman: Arkham Knight HBO Max Series

Ever since the official announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Ben Affleck’s Batman has been the subject of just as much speculation as Henry Cavill’s Superman, with the main difference being that while the latter appears to be edging closer and closer towards the door, the DCEU’s Dark Knight can’t stop himself from being linked to countless projects.
TV Seriesthevulcanreporter.com

DC’s ‘Doom Patrol’ Season 3 HBO Max Release Date Revealed

We have learned that Doom Patrol season 3 will be premiering on the 23rd of September. Doom Patrol season 3 started production on the 4th of January, though the end date of production is currently not known. If I had to guess based on how long previous seasons were filming, I’d say that season 3 should be finishing production around August.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Has Found Its Second Hero

HBO Max's Green Lantern series has been in development for a while, and it appears as though a character set to appear in the series has been confirmed. After it was revealed that Finn Wittrock would appear as the iconic Guy Gardener, a report has surfaced that another Hollywood name is in discussions to play another one of the Emerald Knights. Actor Jeremy Irvine as hero Alan Scott? It could happen.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Batman Animated Series Set at HBO Max and Cartoon Network; Bruce Timm, J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves to Produce

A new Batman animated series has been ordered at HBO Max and Cartoon Network, with “Batman: The Animated Series” co-creator Bruce Timm attached as an executive producer. “Batman: Caped Crusader” will be executive produced by Timm along with J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves. It will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation (Wba), Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho.
TV SeriesCollider

'Titans' Cast Announces Season 3 Release Date on HBO Max

HBO has confirmed that Season 3 of its hit DC show Titans will premiere this August on HBO Max. Inspired by the hit animated showTeen Titans, HBO’s Titans delivers a gritty take on those young heroes of the DC Universe as they mature and find their purpose. In Season 3, our heroes are drawn to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new dangers.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Grown-Ish Season 4 Release Date And What’s For Hulu And HBO Max?

Ever since its introduction in 2018, the TV series Grown-ish has done extremely well. Both critics and audience have loved it for its pure material, with its very first season earning 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Beginning as a spinoff of its parent shows Black-ish, people were not sure how successful it would be. But it certainly is not stopping pace with its fourth season revived back in January this year.
TV Series/Film

A ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series is Coming to HBO Max…and It’s a Quiz Show

Harry Potter trivia has basically fueled a whole industry (see: Pottermore, countless Harry Potter board games), and now WarnerMedia is looking for it to fuel a whole TV series. In celebration of the 20th anniversary of the Wizarding World, WarnerMedia has greenlit an unscripted Harry Potter game show and a retrospective special to air on HBO Max and later, Cartoon Network and TBS.
NFLBatman News

Titans season 3 set a debut month for August

The cast of Titans season 3 released a video on Friday to let fans know that new episodes will make their way to HBO Max in Aug. 2021. We may not know an exact date quite yet, but at least we have a month at long last. Titans season 3...
TV Seriesmusetv.net

JEAN SMART SHINES IN NEW HBO MAX ORIGINAL SERIES, HACKS

The Max Original, Hacks, explores a dark mentorship that forms between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and Ava (Hannah Einbinder), an entitled, outcast 25-year-old. In a show that details the generational gap of entertainment. Vance was a female pioneer in the comedy-circuit and currently has the...