HBO Max’s Titans Season 3 Sets Summer Return For DC Series

As production continues for the third season of Titans, HBO Max has announced the release date for the upcoming return of the Brenton Thwaites-led DC superhero series. Titans Season 3 is slated to arrive this summer in August on its new streaming home, over a year since the second season had wrapped its 13-episode run. The date announcement also comes with the release of a new video which you can check out below, featuring some of the main cast including Thwaites, Anna Diop, Alan Ritchson, and more as they tease fans with a dark, mysterious, and heartbreaking new season.