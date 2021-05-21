The CW’s Walker 1.13 Promo: Defend the Ranch

Former ‘90210’ co-stars & now podcast cohosts, AnnaLynne McCord & Shenae Grimes Beech spoke to HL about possibly rebooting the CW show & more!. We already have gotten one 90210 reboot, could we possibly get another, but this time the CW franchise? AnnaLynne McCord and Shenae Grimes Beech, who recently launched their Dear Media podcast, Unzipped, spoke to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview about a potential reboot, while also dishing on how their lives have changed so much since the series went off the air in 2013. “If I am writing or directing, I will absolutely do it!” a pregnant Shenae said of bringing 90210 back to the small (or big) screen. “I feel like there’s been so many spin offs and reboots of the 90210 franchise, right? I can’t imagine that people can differentiate who we are from all of the different ones that have come out. If they can, that’s actually really, really appreciated.”