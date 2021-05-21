The CW’s Walker 1.13 Promo: Defend the Ranch

newsbreak-logo
The CW has released the official promo for Walker Episode 1.13 titled "Defend the Ranch," picking up from last night's intense cliffhanger after Clint West, his son Trevor, and two armed men converged on the Walker home with Liam being shot in the process. The new video reveals Clint has taken the whole family — along with Cordell's best friend, Hoyt — hostage, seeking revenge for the death of his wife. The episode will air on Thursday, June 10, and will be available to stream on The CW app and CWTV.com the following day. Photos for the episode have not yet been released, but you can check out the promo now in the player below!

