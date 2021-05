And so it has come to an end. The Sens closed out the 2021 season the same way they opened it: with a win against the Leafs that I had the pleasure of recapping. Leafs games just hit different, and after Sunday’s loss to the Flames, we were all itching for one final sicko to close out the season. This game may not have meant anything in the standings, but in our hearts? Oh, in our hearts it meant so much.