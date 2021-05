FAYETTEVILLE — When is the right time to bring in a closer?. For No. 1 Arkansas and its ace reliever Kevin Kopps, the right time has been whenever the game is on the line. That was the case Sunday when Kopps pitched the final 4 1/3 innings as the Razorbacks rallied for a 5-3 victory over Georgia at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks won the series after the teams split their first two games.