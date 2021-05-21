newsbreak-logo
Arkansas Target Big Board: Chance to Land edition

By Nikki Chavanelle • HawgBeat Managing Editor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQB (0-1) There is a good to great chance that the Razorbacks do not take a high school quarterback prospect in the 2022 class, despite offering more than 15. Florida State 4-star commit Nicco Marchiol told Rivals he was considering an official visit to Fayetteville but he hasn't followed up with a date. If the Hogs do add a QB to their young room (Jefferson, Hornsby, Coley, Renfro, Rogers are all underclassmen still), it looks like it would be a transfer after the season.

