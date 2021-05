At the NBA trade deadline this year, the most talked about player league-wide was Kyle Lowry and what the Toronto Raptors were planning to do. About an hour before the deadline, the Raptors began moving players around and began making some trades to free up roster spots, in what appeared to be moves in order to make a big Lowry-oriented deal with either the Heat, 76ers or Lakers, but no deal was ever made and the veteran guard remained in Toronto.