newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

COTA Truck practice report

By Chris Estrada
NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZane Smith (2 minutes, 17.395 seconds) was fastest in Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Smith’s GMS Racing teammate and reigning series champion Sheldon Creed was second-fastest (2:17.735). Grant Enfinger (2:18.472), Ben Rhodes (2:18.768) and Todd Gilliland (2:19.493) completed the top...

nascar.nbcsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sheldon Creed
Person
Todd Gilliland
Person
Grant Enfinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cota#Trucks#Truck Drivers#Thorsport Racing#Road Racing#Race#Cota Truck#Circuit Of The Americas#Gms#Nascar Competition#Laps#Driving#Forty Four Entries#February
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Paul Menard to drive fifth ThorSport truck at COTA

Former Cup driver Paul Menard, who last raced in NASCAR in 2019, will return this weekend to drive a fifth Camping World Truck Series entry for ThorSport Racing at Circuit of the Americas, the team announced Monday. Menard’s last Truck start came in 2007 at Martinsville Speedway. “I appreciate Duke...
Austin, TXfrontstretch.com

Logan Bearden Attempting Truck Debut at COTA

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks. Niece Motorsports has tapped Logan Bearden to run the inaugural Toyota Tundra 225 at Circuit of the Americas in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the team announced May 17. It is a perfect fit for Bearden, as the race will...
Motorsportsfrontstretch.com

CMI Fielding 3 Trucks at COTA

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks. CMI Motorsports will attempt to field three trucks for the first time at the inaugural Toyota Tundra 250 at Circuit of the Americas in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, according to TobyChristie.com. All three of their drivers will be attempting...
Austin, TXNBC Sports

COTA Cup, Xfinity and Truck entry lists

Entry lists have been released for this weekend’s inaugural NASCAR tripleheader at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. Cup: EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1) Forty cars are entered for Sunday’s 68-lap Cup race. Xfinity Series regulars AJ Allmendinger (No. 16 Kaulig Racing), Austin Cindric...
Indianapolis, INspeedwaymedia.com

Day 1: Meyer Shank Racing Indianapolis 500 Practice Report

Indianapolis, ind. (18 May 2021) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) completed its first official day of Indianapolis 500 practice on Tuesday. MSR – which will be entering its fifth consecutive Indianapolis 500 – comes into the week of preparation for the first time with its two-car assault . MSR veteran,...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Hendrick Motorsports Media Advance: COTA

Event: NASCAR Cup Series (14 of 36) HALFWAY THERE: Through 13 of 26 NASCAR Cup Series regular season races, Kyle Larson has one win, six top-five finishes (which rank second in the Cup Series), eight top-10s and currently sits fifth in the driver point standings. He has the most stage victories this season (six) of all Cup Series drivers and has accumulated 11 playoff points – the second-most of any driver.
Motorsportssportscar365.com

COTA Weekend Notebook

***Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America has returned to Circuit of The Americas for the first time since 2017, when it was part of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship weekend at the Texan circuit. The 2017 event also served as the opening round of the season. ***2021 marks the ninth season...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | COTA

History will be made this weekend in Texas as NASCAR takes all three of its national series to Circuit of the Americas for the first time ever. The 3.41-mile track is commonly known for hosting F1 races each season, but this weekend the NASCAR Cup Series highlights a full weekend of action on Sunday. Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time on road courses, including five in the NCS.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Tops Ford in Cup Practice Session at COTA

Circuit of the Americas Post-Practice Media Availability | Saturday, May 22, 2021. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Shell/Pennzoil Ford Mustang, was the fastest Ford in today’s only NASCAR Cup Series practice at Circuit of the Americas. Logano participated in a post-practice media call to talk about track conditions.
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

GMS Racing Camping World Trucks COTA Preview

Circuit of the Americas Camping World Trucks Stats. No prior Camping World Trucks starts at COTA. Starts: 8, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 111. Notes:. Road course stats: Sheldon Creed has three top-five finishes in three Camping World Trucks starts on...
MotorsportsPosted by
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 ROMCO Equipment Co. Camping World Trucks COTA Preview

John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 ROMCO Equipment Co. team roll into Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the inaugural Toyota Tundra 225 at the 3.426-mile, 20-turn road course in Austin, Texas. ROMCO Equipment Co. serves the earth moving, ground engaging and materials handling markets by providing superior quality construction and mining equipment. ROMCO has supported customer’s purchase decisions with outstanding parts and service for over 52 years. ROMCO will also serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 4 Tundra June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Byron Paces Lone Cup Practice At Soggy COTA

AUSTIN, Texas – William Byron had a mostly positive opinion of the wet conditions at the end of the lone NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday morning at Circuit of the Americas. “It was fun. It was a blast. I don’t know how it was to watch, but it was so...
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

RCR Post Race Report – COTA 250

Myatt Snider and the Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet Fight to the Finish in the Inaugural Race at Circuit of the Americas. “Our Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet not only looked fast with the flames on the sides, but Andy Street and the guys prepared a really fast Camaro. During the first run, we needed more drive out of the car and once Andy made a chassis adjustment, I was able to post consistent lap times. We spent almost the entire second and third stages inside the top-10, which is a testament to our team at a new track. Unfortunately with only four laps to go, I spun around with Riley Herbst which cost a ton of spots and track position at the end. Although our result doesn’t show, our car had top-five speed and that’s encouraging heading into future road course races. It was a great experience coming here to Circuit of the Americas and our Richard Childress Racing team will rebound next weekend in Charlotte.” -Myatt Snider.
Motorsportsjayski.com

Inspection complete at COTA

Post-race inspection is complete following the Echopark Texas Grand Prix NASCAR Cup Series race at Circuit of the Americas. There were no issues for #9-Chase Elliott. He is officially the winner. There were no lugnut or other issues reported for any teams.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

COTA Truck starting lineup: Tyler Ankrum wins pole

AUSTIN, Texas – Twenty-year-old Tyler Ankrum won his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole Saturday, doing so in heavy rain at Circuit of the Americas. Ankrum circled the 20-turn, 3.41-mile track in 2 minutes, 43.591 seconds (75.041 mph). He was followed by Kaz Grala at 2:43.720 (74.982 mph). Grala was the fastest in the first of two rounds of qualifying.
Austin, TXspeedwaymedia.com

Toyota Racing – NXS COTA Post-Race Report – 05.22.21

AUSTIN, Texas (May 22, 2021) – Kyle Busch drove to his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season at the Pit Boss 250 in the series inaugural visit to Circuit of the Americas on Saturday evening. Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap. NASCAR Xfinity Series. Circuit of the Americas. Race 11...