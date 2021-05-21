newsbreak-logo
Science

North Lamar GT students share findings with lower grades

By MyParisTexas
myparistexas.com
myparistexas.com
 5 days ago
The seventh and eighth grades Gifted and Talented students at Stone Middle School presented their semester projects to classes at Bailey Intermediate and Higgins Elementary. The seventh graders were given the topic of “Lifestyles of the Fit and Famous” and the eighth graders were given “Endangered Animals”. Following The Texas...

myparistexas.com is the fastest growing respected news source in Lamar County dedicated to reporting rapid, reliable news. We are passionate about our community and shining a positive light on Paris.

 https://myparistexas.com/
