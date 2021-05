Former Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Kurt Benkert is set to get another shot at the NFL. And it starts this weekend according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. “The Packers are bringing in quarterbacks Kurt Benkert and Chad Kelly for this weekend’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis, per sources,” reported Pelissero. “As Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst noted after the draft, they'd need an extra arm or two with only two quarterbacks on the roster. Benkert, Kelly get a look first.”